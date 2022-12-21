(Bloomberg) -- In the crypto world, lack of experience isn’t always a barrier to fortune or notoriety. Take the 2016 Bitfinex hack, which led to charges against a rapper named Razzlekhan and her startup-guy husband.

In this episode of Bloomberg Storylines, we meet Heather Morgan and Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein, who are accused of stealing billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin. Morgan, who bills herself as “The Crocodile of Wall Street” and “Razzlekhan,” has broadcast her life online with a flood of posts and music videos, sometimes with her husband playing the foil. Could this pair have really pulled off the biggest heist in history?

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.