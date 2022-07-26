(Bloomberg) -- Aid to Howard University from the federal government and wealthy donors that include musician Sean “Diddy” Combs helped boost the school’s credit rating in the municipal-bond market.

Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the historically Black college in the nation’s capital one notch to Ba1 from Ba2 and revised its outlook to stable from negative. The upgrade applies to about $49 million of taxable revenue bonds. It’s the first upgrade for the school by Moody’s since 2004.

“The upgrade of the issuer rating to Ba1 incorporates the university’s improving operating performance, more effective enrollment management, revenue growth and liquidity gains,” Dennis Gephardt, lead analyst at Moody’s, wrote in the report. “Increased federal, state and private funds for Howard reflects a shifting societal trend for greater philanthropic and governmental financial support of the mission of minority serving institutions, a supportive credit element and key driver of the rating action.”

Howard saw a 21% increase in total cash and investments to $880 million in fiscal year 2021, with approximately $64 million in endowment return, federal funding and total gift revenue, according to the report. Among top donors to the university was Combs, who announced a $1 million donation at the BET Awards in late June. Two years prior, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $40 million.

“It really brings awareness, not just in terms of Howard as a brand, as a top higher education institution in terms of ranking, but also its mission in terms of being one of the premier HBCUs in the country,” Stephen Graham, Howard’s chief financial officer, said in an interview.

Howard isn’t the only historically Black college that’s received an upgrade from Moody’s this year. Elizabeth City State University and Alabama State University both have benefited from pandemic aid and donations, Gephardt said, adding that the pace of upgrades this year has been greater than the pace of downgrades.

Howard’s full-time equivalent enrollment climbed to over 12,000 as of fall 2021, up from around 8700 students in the 2018-2019 academic year, according to bond documents and regulatory filings. Graham added that retention rates and four- and six-year graduation rates have increased as well.

The university has also seen a steady increase in tuition over the past several years, including a notable 7.5% increase for the 2022-2023 academic year. While Graham said the sticker price of $30,584 remains comparable to other universities and below the national average for private universities, Gephardt said it is important that the university utilizes the tuition increase in a way that causes as little impact to retention rates as possible.

The value of its endowment increased to $795 million in fiscal year 2021, up from $712 million the previous year, according to the National Association of College and University Business Officers.

