(Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. denied media reports that the Beijing’s municipal government is coordinating with companies to own equity in the world’s largest ride-hailing company.

The company is actively cooperating with regulators on cybersecurity inspections, it said in a statement released on social media platform Weibo Saturday.

Bloomberg News reported that the Beijing government has proposed an investment in Didi that would give state-run firms control of the company, citing people familiar with the matter.

