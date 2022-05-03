Didi Global Says It Faces SEC Probe Related to U.S. IPO

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Didi Global Inc.’s initial public offering in the U.S., according to the company.

The Chinese ride-hailing giant said in filing posted May 2 filing that it’s cooperating with the probe. The firm, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange last year, said it couldn’t “predict the timing, outcome or consequences of such an investigation.”

Spokespeople for the company and the SEC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

