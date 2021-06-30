(Bloomberg) -- Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. is already a darling of day traders after its $4.4 billion U.S. initial public offering.

The stock ranked as the top trade at Fidelity’s platform Wednesday, with about 27,000 shares on buy orders as of 2:10 p.m. in New York. That’s almost triple runner-up Exela Technologies Inc., according to data from the brokerage.

Didi rallied as much as 29% to $18.01 a share in its trading debut after being sold at $14 each. The offering is the second largest U.S. listing by a Chinese company, behind Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion debut in 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

