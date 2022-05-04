(Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. led a drop in U.S.-listed Chinese internet stocks after news of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the ride-hailing company’s 2021 debut in New York added to investor concerns around the sector.

Didi shares slid 7% in early premarket trading, extending a decline of nearly 60% this year. Among other large-cap Chinese tech stocks, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. both lost 2.1%. The retreat in American depositary receipts tracked a 3.3% fall in the Hang Seng Tech Index, ending a recent rally fueled by Beijing’s pledge to boost economic growth and support tech firms.

A filing on Wednesday showed that U.S. lawmakers had called last year for an investigation into Didi’s controversial IPO, which has already been under scrutiny by Beijing regulators. The news dealt a fresh blow to Chinese tech, a sector that investors are increasingly avoiding amid delisting risks and concern over an economic slowdown.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.