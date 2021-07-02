(Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc.’s U.S.-traded shares fell Friday morning after China said it is starting a cybersecurity review of the ride-hailing company.

The stock, which only started trading on Wednesday in New York after its initial public offering, fell 8% in early trade. The probe is to prevent data security risks, safeguard national security and protect public interest, according to statement from the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Didi didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beijing has been widening an effort to tighten the ownership and handling of troves of information that internet giants from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. scoop up daily from hundreds of millions of users.

Didi sold about 10% more shares than originally planned in its IPO. The offering was the second-largest U.S. listing by a Chinese company, trailing only Alibaba’s $25 billion IPO in 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

