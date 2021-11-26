(Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. shares fell in U.S. premarket trading after Chinese regulators were said to have asked the ride-hailing giant to delist from U.S. bourses and global markets were jolted by a new Covid-19 variant.

Didi’s American depositary shares traded at $7.66 of 4:10 a.m. in New York, down 5.6% from the previous close.

Regulators have asked the company’s top management to remove the firm from the New York Stock Exchange on worries over security, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, stocks slid broadly across the world on rising worries over a new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa. U.S. stock markets had been closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Didi has struggled since its U.S. debut in July after Chinese regulators launched multiple investigations into the company amid a crackdown on tech firms. The stock last closed at $8.11, down 42% from its offer price of $14.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.