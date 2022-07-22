Diess’s Reign at Volkswagen: Effective, Fractious and Never Dull

(Bloomberg) -- The timing of Herbert Diess’s departure as head of Volkswagen AG came as a surprise, but his tenure was marked by turmoil.

Discord and discontent among VW’s powerful family, labor and state stakeholders over his hard-nosed management style have been frequent irritants during the four-year reign of Diess, 63.

After putting Europe’s biggest carmaker on the electric road, he’s bowing out to Porsche Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume, 54, who’s taking on leadership of a company with a fortress-like culture that’s proving difficult to change.

Here are some key moments that preceded the announcement of Diess’s resignation late Friday.

In 2019, less than a year after becoming CEO, Diess got a rebuke from the supervisory board for evoking the slogan on the gates of the Auschwitz concentration camp: “Work sets you free.” Diess apologized for saying during an internal meeting that “Ebit sets you free,” referencing the abbreviation for earnings before interest and taxes.

VW’s first credible challenge to Tesla Inc. started with a software snag. In 2020, early owners of the flagship ID.3, the start of what had been billed as the industry’s biggest electric model rollout, had to wait months for all its features to work.

Early in 2021, Diess managed to ignite VW’s share price with slick Tesla-style presentations about the carmaker’s electric future. The returns from borrowing from Elon Musk’s playbook didn’t last.

Some months later, Diess’s frequent clashes with VW’s powerful unions -- who hold half the seats on the supervisory board -- reached a new low. The CEO caused outrage by suggesting that massive job cuts might be needed to compete with nimbler rivals like Tesla. Worker representatives publicly chastised Diess, who narrowly won over a board meeting that had become a de-facto referendum on his leadership. Diess emerged victorious but weakened from the turmoil.

VW’s Cariad software unit, directly overseen by Diess, has had ongoing troubles ranging from infighting to delays with key features. Slow development of a premium software architecture has delayed models including a battery-powered version of Porsche’s Macan SUV.

