Digital Exchange BTC-e, Vinnik Sued for $100 Million by U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. prosecutors filed a civil complaint against digital currency exchange BTC-e, also known as Canton Business Corporation, and an owner of the company, Alexander Vinnik, aimed at recovering penalties of $100 million for alleged violations of the Bank Secrecy Act.

