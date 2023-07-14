The chief executive of a real estate trust that hosts data centres says artificial intelligence is a new demand trend his company is trying to capitalize on.

“We’re trying to continue to get ahead of that curve,” said Andrew Power, who is also on Digital Realty’s board of directors.

That means Digital Realty is preparing its existing infrastructure to be “the home for artificial intelligence and the innovation it will bring” for customers.

“AI is another major wave of demand still in its infancy,” he told BNN Bloomberg in a television interview.

“It's going to change the way we do everything, from our daily lives to corporations and business. Having the infrastructure in our data centres is going to be a key enabler of that technology.”

