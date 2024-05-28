(Bloomberg) -- DigitalBridge Group Inc. managing director Peter Hopper is leaving the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

He’s in discussions to join a venture being established by data-center veterans including Bill Stein and David Ferdman, the ex-chief executive officers of Digital Realty Trust Inc. and CyrusOne, respectively, as well as John Sheputis, a former managing director at GI Partners, some of the people said.

Hopper has been responsible for identifying, evaluating and implementing growth opportunities for DigitalBridge’s investment-management franchise, according to the firm’s website. He worked on transactions including the take-private of data center company Switch Inc.

Before joining Boca Raton, Florida-based DigitalBridge in 2021, Hopper worked at Abry Partners and was CEO of boutique investment bank DH Capital, which was later acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Separately, DigitalBridge principal Hayden Boucher, who worked at the firm for about a decade, recently left to join Stonepeak as a managing director.

A Stonepeak spokeswoman declined to comment, as did a representative for DigitalBridge, which had $32.5 billion of fee-earning equity under management at the end of March.

Hopper, Ferdman, Stein and Sheputis either declined to comment or didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

