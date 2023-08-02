(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon called new plans for more stringent capital rules “hugely disappointing” days after US regulators released the long-awaited proposals.

The measures will make certain activities such as mortgages and small-business lending harder for banks, Dimon said Wednesday in a CNBC interview. JPMorgan “is going to adjust for it,” but Dimon said he’s “not sure it’s the right thing for America.”

The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency released plans last week that would require big US banks to set aside more capital, with the eight largest financial firms facing an increase of about 19%. The measures are tied to an international overhaul called Basel III that began in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Dimon has long been critical of such hikes, calling a looming increase for JPMorgan “bad for America” at a pair of congressional hearings last year. On a conference call last month, he said nonbank rivals such as hedge funds and private equity firms are “dancing in the streets” over tightening regulations for banks.

The longtime CEO also weighed in on Fitch Ratings’ downgrade Tuesday of US government debt, saying “it doesn’t really matter that much” and that US credit is sound and should be the highest-rated in the world. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the downgrade “arbitrary” and “outdated.”

