Do severance packages include bonuses in Ontario?
SPONSORED: Being laid off unexpectedly can be disorienting and stressful. In addition to managing the shock of job loss, fired employees often face a flurry of practical concerns, including understanding their severance package and what's included in it.
Apr 8
Faulty inflation forecasts hold Bank of Canada back on rate cuts7:18
Faulty inflation forecasts hold Bank of Canada back on rate cuts
The Bank of Canada is making progress in its battle against inflation, but Governor Tiff Macklem still has a big reason to be cautious about launching into rate cuts too soon — his credibility’s on the line.
-
19h ago6:16
Tilray shares sink after it reports US$105M Q3 loss and cuts adjusted EBITDA guidance
Shares of cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. were down more than 20 per cent after it reported its latest quarterly results and cut its full-year guidance.
-
22h ago4:44
Harvesters refusing to fish crab in Newfoundland and Labrador, saying price too low
Crab fishing season has opened in most of Newfoundland and Labrador, but the union representing inshore harvesters says its members have left their boats tied up at the wharf.
-
Apr 89:00
Shock exit of CFO Ahn comes at crucial time for Canada's largest bank
The sudden exit of Royal Bank of Canada’s chief financial officer comes at a “critical juncture” for the lender as it tries to absorb the biggest acquisition in its history, a leading Wall Street analyst says.
-
12h ago7:13
-
Apr 8
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers10:20
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect a big surge just yet.
-
13h ago
British Columbia gets third credit downgrade in three years
British Columbia’s credit rating was cut to AA- by S&P Global Ratings with a negative outlook — its third downgrade in three years — after the provincial government decided to ramp up borrowing.
-
22h ago6:37
B.C.'s government buys land for transit-oriented housing development
British Columbia's government is spearheading a new public development project on Vancouver Island aimed at bringing more affordable homes closer to transit access.
-
Apr 5
'Cuts are coming': Economists react to March jobs data5:41
'Cuts are coming': Economists react to March jobs data
Experts believe Canada’s surprisingly weak jobs data for March indicates that interest rate cuts are on the horizon.
-
16h ago7:15
-
Apr 8
BMO drops anti-coal policy amid Wall Street rebuke of ESG
BMO Bank quietly dropped its policy restricting lending to the coal industry in late 2023, helping it avoid being labelled an energy “boycotter” in West Virginia.
-
17h ago3:33
Traders are most bearish on Canadian dollar in a year on rate-cut bets
Traders are the most bearish on the Canadian dollar in a year on expectations that Bank of Canada policymakers will telegraph interest-rate cuts when they announce their decision on Wednesday, or possibly even deliver a surprise easing.
-
21h ago6:11
U.S.-style oil megadeals viable in Canada, BMO energy banker says
A U.S.-style megadeal is possible in Canada’s oil patch, though the pressures that pushed Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. to pursue large takeovers aren’t as strong north of the border, says Bank of Montreal’s top energy banker.
-
Apr 5
Expectations of a June interest rate cut solidify as cracks widen in labour market5:41
Expectations of a June interest rate cut solidify as cracks widen in labour market
Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work, Statistics Canada reported Friday.
-
21h ago6:16
Scotiabank plans to enter Brazil local debt markets, boost team
Bank of Nova Scotia plans to underwrite local bonds in Brazil and offer cash-management services there as it expands in Latin America’s biggest nation.
-
Apr 86:46
Ont. cannabis retailer fined $200K over alleged inducements
A chain of cannabis stores in Ontario has been fined $200,000 after it allegedly asked cannabis producers for inducements in exchange for preferential treatment in its stores.