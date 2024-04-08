{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Top Stories

    Proposed renters' bill of rights won't help supply, developer says

    Tilray value still promising despite Q4 loss, says analyst

    BlackBerry and AMD to collaborate on new robotic systems tech

    Rogers, Bell tout eclipse preparation plans after networks handled increased usage

    Portfolio manager sees AI, tech spurring data centre demand

    British Columbia gets third credit downgrade in three years

    Top Stories

    Proposed renters' bill of rights won't help supply, developer says

    Tilray value still promising despite Q4 loss, says analyst

    BlackBerry and AMD to collaborate on new robotic systems tech

    Rogers, Bell tout eclipse preparation plans after networks handled increased usage

    Portfolio manager sees AI, tech spurring data centre demand

    British Columbia gets third credit downgrade in three years

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video
     

    Columnists

    Today's Guests

    • {{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'ddd' }} {{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'MMM DD' }}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'h:mm'}}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'A'}}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'z'}}
    {{guestAppearance.guest.name}} {{guestAppearance.guest.position}}
    {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}
    		 Focus:
    {{guestAppearance.focus}}
    Show: {{guestAppearance.show.name}}

    There are no guests scheduled for the selected date.
    Please select another date.

     
     
    Ask A Lawyer

    Embedded Image

    Do severance packages include bonuses in Ontario?

    SPONSORED: Being laid off unexpectedly can be disorienting and stressful. In addition to managing the shock of job loss, fired employees often face a flurry of practical concerns, including understanding their severance package and what's included in it.

     

     

    Embedded Image

     

    BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

     

    Most Popular Stocks

    Recently Viewed Stocks

    {{column.title}}
    {{column.title}}
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] }}
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    As of: {{timeStamp}}

    No Data Found

     

     

     
     