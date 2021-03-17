(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon said the biggest U.S. bank won’t tolerate racism and is saddened after shootings at Asian massage parlors in Atlanta left eight people dead.

“On streets, online and in many Asian-owned small businesses, we are seeing physical assault, verbal harassment and refusal of service,” Dimon, the bank’s chief executive officer, wrote in a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg. “These racist acts cannot -- and will not -- be tolerated.”

At least eight people -- six of them Asian women -- were killed in the shootings on Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing authorities. It’s the latest incident in a surge of violence against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stop AAPI Hate, a group that tracks anti-Asian violence, said it had received almost 3,800 reports of hate incidents since mid-March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic seized the U.S. More than 500 of those came in the first two months of 2021.

“These events are impacting our colleagues, families, friends and partners,” Dimon wrote. “We are equally saddened that more vulnerable populations are being targeted -- youth, elderly and women are experiencing the brunt of the attacks.”

He urged employees to report any concerning incidents to the bank.

JPMorgan last year committed billions of dollars to help advance racial equity, including a pledge to underwrite home loans for Black and Latinx borrowers and changes to how its own executives’ progress on diversity is evaluated.

“Our fight for fair treatment and equity is not for any one group -- it’s for all,” Dimon wrote.

