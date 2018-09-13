Donald Trump said Jamie Dimon isn’t smart enough to run for his job, attacking JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief executive officer a day after the banker questioned the president’s intelligence.

“The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or ‘smarts’ & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess - otherwise he is wonderful,” Trump said in a tweet Thursday. “I’ve made a lot of bankers, and others, look much smarter than they are with my great economic policy!”

The tweet comes in response to remarks by Dimon, who said at a bank event Wednesday morning that he could beat Trump in an election.

“I’m as tough as he is, I’m smarter than he is,” said Dimon, who then got personal: “This wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money. It wasn’t a gift from daddy.”

The CEO quickly backtracked.

“I should not have said it,” Dimon said hours later in a written statement. “I’m not running for president. Proves I wouldn’t make a good politician. I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems.”

A spokesman for JPMorgan didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment on Trump’s tweet.

Dimon was a member of the president’s strategy and policy forum -- a council of U.S. business leaders -- which disbanded last year in the backlash to Trump’s response to a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville. And this year, Dimon said the administration’s policy of separating children from parents at the U.S. border with Mexico was cruel.

Trump has had his own ups and downs with the financial world, even though he’s surrounded himself with some of its leaders. He campaigned as someone who would stand up to the industry, and his closing ad flashed a Wall Street sign, Federal Reserve logos, and the New York Stock Exchange over eerie music.