(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Jamie Dimon is sounding a bit like Donald Trump on China. The JPMorgan Chase CEO says Trump’s trade fight is simply about “fair” trade, not part of some larger ideological struggle

China’s economy continued on a slower trajectory in September, with weakness in manufacturing and retailing combining with the trade war to undercut growth

One of the Fed’s more dovish policy makers doesn’t see the need to cut interest rates again because two recent reductions should be enough. Meantime, recent turbulence in U.S. money markets has cast light on a big problem hidden at the root of the Fed’s conduct of monetary policy

President Donald Trump and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe touted a limited trade agreement as the U.S. withdrew the threat of imposing auto tariffs for now. Meantime, the WTO will authorize the U.S. to impose tariffs on nearly $8 billion of European goods

India’s economic growth showed little signs of a recovery from a six-year-low, with investment and consumption activity in August remaining fairly subdued

Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva secured the top job at the IMF, continuing the tradition of a European holding the role while also becoming the first leader from an emerging market

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann hasn’t yet declared himself in favor of a fiscal boost in Germany, but his predecessor has

Greece’s new prime minister wants to reduce taxes and improve the investment climate in his country as he attempts to turn the page on the crisis era

ECB board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger unexpectedly resigned more than two years before her term ends amid dissent over Mario Draghi’s latest stimulus drive

Italian central banker Fabio Panetta is poised to replace Benoit Coeure as one of the ECB’s top policy makers

Just when it seemed U.S. stocks would sleepwalk back to a record, bulls got derailed by a new worry: rising odds that Donald Trump will be impeached

