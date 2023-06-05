(Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon, the longtime JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief, is not planning on running for office, according to a company spokesperson.

“As he has said in the past, Jamie has no plans to run for office,” Joe Evangelisti, a spokesman for the firm, said in a statement Monday. “He is very happy in his current role.”

Dimon, 67, said in a Bloomberg Television interview last week that a political career has crossed his mind and “maybe one day I’ll serve my country in one capacity or another.” The comment set off a fresh round of speculation that he might run for president.

The CEO, who has been in his role since 2005, is known for his outspoken views on US public policy, routinely dedicating pages to it in his annual shareholder letter. After Donald Trump was elected in 2016, there was speculation that Dimon might join his administration as Treasury secretary.

In 2018, Dimon said he could beat then-President Trump in an election, saying he was “as tough” and “smarter.” Later that day, he said he wasn’t running for president and his comment about Trump “proves I wouldn’t make a good politician.” The following year, Dimon said that while he did think about a presidential candidacy, he decided against it.

Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman said last week that Dimon should run for president in 2024, describing him as a political centrist who could beat President Joe Biden in a primary or Trump in a general election.

Read more: Dimon Hints Life After JPMorgan May Include Public Office

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.