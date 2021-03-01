(Bloomberg) -- While JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon would like the bank’s employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine, he said it’s unlikely it will require the shots at least for now.

“It’s hard to make it mandatory. There are laws about that,” Dimon, chief executive officer of the biggest U.S. bank, said in an interview Monday on Bloomberg Television. Some firms, such as airlines or hotel companies, may attempt requiring vaccines, he said. “I think what we’d like to do is have carrots and sticks. We want people to take it.”

Dimon, 64, has made the case for a broader return to the office, saying his firm has seen “alienation” among younger workers and that an extended stretch of working from home could bring long-term economic and social damage. He’s also expressed concerns about productivity among certain groups.

About 20% of staff across the firm had returned to JPMorgan’s offices in New York by mid-October, executives said at the time. Members of the bank’s senior operating committee, including Dimon, spent time working from the bank’s offices for most of the summer in an effort to show that newly reconfigured offices were safe.

Wall Street firms were preparing to welcome a larger cohort into their emptied-out skyscrapers, only to see that effort fizzle late last year with a new surge of coronavirus cases.

