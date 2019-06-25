Dimon to Bank of America: We’re Coming for You in Branch-Expansion Battle

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has a message for his biggest rival: We’re coming for you.

JPMorgan and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America Corp. both have plans to increase their national footprints by adding at least 400 branches in new and existing markets over the next few years -- with each opening 90 new retail locations in 2019. That’s put the two banks in direct competition for cheap consumer deposits in some of the fastest-growing U.S. cities.

“We’re going right at Bank of America, folks, in Charlotte, their hometown,” Dimon said to cheers and laughter at a branch opening in midtown Manhattan, a block away from his company’s headquarters. JPMorgan is adding branches in 20 cities where it previously lacked a presence, including Boston, Philadelphia, Washington and Minneapolis. “We’ve been waiting a long time to start the expansion of Chase retail.”

A Bank of America representative had no immediate comment.

