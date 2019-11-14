(Bloomberg) -- Dining chain Houlihan’s Restaurants Inc. filed for bankruptcy with a plan to sell itself to billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s Landry’s LLC.

The company, owned by affiliates of York Capital Management, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware along with more than 30 affiliates. Landry’s will serve as a so-called stalking horse bidder for substantially all of the company’s assets. Houlihan’s received $5 million in financing commitments from lenders including CIT Bank to continue operating during its reorganization, according to court documents.

Landry’s, a Houston-based restaurant group that operates chains including Joe’s Crab Shack, Rainforest Cafe and Morton’s steakhouses, agreed to pay $40 million in cash for Houlihan’s and to assume certain liabilities, court documents show. Stalking-horse bids set a floor for further offers in a bankruptcy sale process.

Houlihan’s operates 47 restaurants in 14 states. Franchise locations aren’t included in the bankruptcy proceedings. It has about 3,450 employees, according to court documents.

The company reported $202 million in revenue for fiscal year 2019 and generated about $9 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, court records show. York Capital affiliates ultimately own about 93% of the company, Chief Restructuring Officer Matthew Manning said in a court declaration.

In addition to its 34 company-owned Houlihan’s restaurants, it operates six J. Gilbert’s restaurants, along with three Bristol Seafood Grill locations and three Devon Seafood Grill outposts, Manning said.

The case is HRI Holding Corp., 19-12415, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

