Diokno Says Philippines Has ‘Room to Maneuver’ on Rate Policy

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines still has “room to maneuver” on monetary policy as the country’s “inflation outlook looks good,” central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said Monday.

Diokno, reiterating earlier signals that the central bank can keep rates at a record low while global peers begin tightening, added that economic growth is picking up and unemployment is going down.

As for the looming rate increase by the Federal Reserve, “we’ll wait until what happens in the U.S., and the extent to which they will tighten,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s David Ingles and Yvonne Man.

The central bank left its key interest rate steady last week at a record-low 2%, while hinting it could start exiting pandemic-support measures when the economic recovery becomes sustainable or inflation risks rise significantly.

The central bank also raised inflation forecasts for this year and next, though both remain within the 2%-4% target. It flagged that oil prices warrant monitoring even as consumer-price expectations remain anchored to its goal.

The economy’s 7.7% growth last quarter beat forecasts, with the bank estimating output will reach pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter. Prior to last week’s decision, Diokno had flagged that the bank would likely hold its key rate steady in the first half of the year to nurture the recovery.

Patience on the interest-rate front amid an imminent U.S. Federal Reserve rates liftoff has helped push the peso lower against the dollar. The local currency is Asia’s worst performer so far this month.

Policy makers are scheduled to set the key rate next on March 24.

