Dior has deleted ads from its social media accounts promoting its Sauvage fragrance that had prompted criticism because of their use of Native American culture.

A video on Twitter featuring a Native American dancer and an Instagram post explaining the campaign that was crafted with Native American consultants were deleted hours after they were called out for cultural misappropriation and being insensitive.

The company has not responded to an email seeking comment on the ads or their deletion. One of the deleted posts had promised more details about the fragrance and campaign on Monday.

Johnny Depp is the celebrity face of the Sauvage brand, and the fate of a film he recorded to promote it is unclear.