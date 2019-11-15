(Bloomberg) -- The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said her ouster based on fabricated accusations promoted by Rudy Giuliani has thrown American policy into disarray and given “shady interests the world over” a lesson in how to get rid of an American envoy who doesn’t give them what they want.

Marie Yovanovitch, who was removed as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in May, told the House impeachment inquiry that President Donald Trump’s campaign against her helped corrupt Ukrainians while damaging the U.S.

“It was not surprising, that when our anti-corruption efforts got in the way of a desire for profit or power, Ukrainians who preferred to play by the old, corrupt rules sought to remove me,” Yovanovitch said in her opening statement. “What continues to amaze me is that they found Americans willing to partner with them and, working together, they apparently succeeded in orchestrating the removal of a U.S. Ambassador.”

Yovanovitch, a 33-year veteran of the U.S. foreign service, is the sole witness at the second public impeachment hearing before the House Intelligence Committee. She isn’t expected to give testimony tied to directly to Trump’s actions at the center of the inquiry, since she had already been removed from her post.

But Yovanovitch has been able to provide her view of some of Giuliani’s activities against her in Ukraine on behalf of Trump in back-channel diplomacy before she left her job as ambassador. She rebutted point by point the allegations promoted by Giuliani and his business associates.

She said it was untrue “that I told unidentified Embassy employees or Ukrainian officials that President Trump’s orders should be ignored because ‘he was going to be impeached’ -- or for any other reason.”

She also said the Obama administration “did not ask me to help the Clinton campaign or harm the Trump campaign, not would I have taken any such steps if they had.”

Giuliani “should have known those claims were suspect, coming as they reportedly did from individuals with questionable motives and with reason to believe that their political and financial ambitions would be stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine,” she said.

“I had no other agenda other than to pursue our stated foreign policy goals,” Yovanovitch said.

Her testimony is playing out before TV cameras, but there will also be high interest in a closed session later in the day when a staff member from the U.S. embassy in Kyiv will be questioned about the bombshell revelation from the first public hearing: that Trump on July 26 asked envoy Gordon Sondland about the status of “investigations” sought from Ukraine.

David Holmes, the U.S. political counselor in Ukraine, was with Sondland in Kyiv when the call took place. His testimony could be the most direct evidence yet that the president was focused on pressuring Kyiv to launch politically motivated investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden’s role in Ukraine and that of his son, Hunter Biden.

Friday’s hearing with Yovanovitch presents a challenge for Democrats, who are focusing their impeachment investigation on whether Trump abused his power by withholding nearly $400 million in U.S. security assistance as leverage to pressure new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a commitment to conduct those probes. The money was later provided to Ukraine, without that public commitment.

Republicans argued that Yovanovitch left the Ukraine post before any of the events central to the impeachment inquiry took place and that the president has unfettered authority to hire and fire ambassadors. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment inquiry countered that her testimony is about much more.Getting rid of Yovanovitch “helped set the stage for an irregular channel that could pursue the two investigations that mattered so much to the President, the 2016 conspiracy theory, and most important, an investigation into the 2020 political opponent he apparently feared most, Joe Biden,” Schiff said.Representative Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the committee, dismissed the impeachment inquiry as merely fulfilling the “Watergate fantasies” of the Democratic House majority.

He raised questions about Schiff’s alleged connections to the whistle-blower that triggered the current line of investigation, and he alleged Ukrainian involvement in helping Democrats in the 2016 election. Nunes also asked why Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings put Hunter Biden on its board and whether that affected any U.S. government actions under the Obama administration.Nunes also read in full a memo recounting Trump’s April 21 call to Zelenskiy, congratulating him on his election victory, which was released by the White House minutes before the hearing got underway. The short conversation is largely an exchange of pleasantries and invitations to visit each other’s countries.“When you’re settled in and ready, I’d like to invite you to the White House,” Trump told Zelenskiy.

The White House said Trump watched Nunes’s opening statement but indicated he wouldn’t tune in to the entire hearing. The president, however, tweeted about the hearing after Yovanovitch’s opening statement, in which she described the dangerous countries where she had served the U.S. as part of the Foreign Service.

Democrats accuse Trump of withholding the White House visit, which would be an important signal of support for Ukraine as it faces continued threats from Russia, as part of a pressure campaign on Zelenskiy’s government, along with military aid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday accused Trump of engaging in bribery, an offense identified specifically in the Constitution as grounds for impeachment, by withholding U.S. military aid to Ukraine while prodding the country’s new government to launch politically motivated investigations.“The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections. That’s bribery,” Pelosi said.

Intelligence Committee members also will gather behind closed doors to hear from Holmes, who officials familiar with the impeachment probe say is the unnamed staffer that Taylor said was with Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, at a restaurant on July 26 when the envoy spoke with Trump by phone.

Sondland called Trump from a restaurant, and “the member of my staff could hear President Trump was on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about ’the investigations,’” Taylor testified.

When the staffer later asked Sondland what Trump thought of Ukraine, Taylor said he was told Sondland replied that “President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for.”

Taylor, who didn’t identify Holmes by name, said he wasn’t aware when he gave a deposition last month about the later conversation his staffer had overheard.

That testimony also places added focus on Sondland, who is scheduled to testify publicly before the committee on Wednesday. He is one of eight witnesses scheduled to appear over three days next week.

