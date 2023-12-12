(Bloomberg) -- Allegations the United Arab Emirates provided arms to a paramilitary group in Sudan have triggered a spat with the army and risk undermining a new initiative to end the African nation’s eight-month-old civil war.

Three Sudanese diplomats based in the UAE have been reported personae non grata and 15 Emirati embassy employees ordered out of Sudan over the past week in the wake of the accusations. The feud comes just as East African mediators claim a breakthrough in talks between the military and rival Rapid Support Forces to quell fighting that’s killed more than 12,000 people and sparked a refugee crisis.

Officials from Africa, the US and Saudi Arabia are racing to ensure the feud doesn’t escalate and derail what would be a landmark in-person meeting between RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan planned before the end of the year, people briefed on the matter said.

The stakes are higher than ever for Sudan, a resource-rich nation situated on the Red Sea whose deadly crisis has been recently overshadowed by the Israeli war in Gaza. The US has accused both the military and RSF of war crimes, while the United Nations is warning of a humanitarian catastrophe with some 25 million people - more than half the population — needing aid.

The diplomatic fireworks began in late November when Yasser Al-Atta, the assistant commander-in-chief of Sudan’s army, publicly accused the UAE of direct involvement in the conflict. Fighting erupted in mid-April when the military and RSF, which jointly overthrew a civilian-led government in 2021, turned on each other in a battle for sole control of the nation.

“We have information from intelligence, military intelligence and the diplomatic circuit that the UAE sends planes to support the Janjaweed,” Al-Atta told members of Sudan’s intelligence service in televised comments, using a term for the Darfur militia from which the RSF evolved.

Officials at the UAE and Sudanese foreign ministries didn’t respond to questions seeking comment. The UAE has consistently denied any involvement in the war, saying it’s committed to de-escalation and the provision of humanitarian aid through a field hospital located in the Chadian city of Amdjarass.

Al-Atta also applauded efforts by Russia to take over the mercenary Wagner Group, which the US has said supplied weapons to the RSF.

The latest talks on Sudan were convened by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, a bloc of East African nations, in Djibouti at the weekend and achieved limited progress, including on a possible Burhan-Dagalo meeting.

But there were disputes too, with Sudan’s foreign ministry later saying it hadn’t signed off on a final communique that included a paragraph thanking UAE foreign ministry official Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan for his input.

Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh is in direct contact with both Sudanese generals to push them to meet and discuss the terms of a lasting cease-fire, according to the people briefed, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

The US State Department on Sunday said it welcomed commitments from the generals “to an unconditional cease-fire and a one-to-one meeting between them.”

The UAE has long-standing plans to invest in Sudan’s coastline. Before the war, it signed a multi-billion deal to build a port and develop farmland in the country’s east that could boost its food security.

