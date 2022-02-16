(Bloomberg) -- Russia insists it’s serious about easing tensions with Ukraine, but the West remains to be convinced.

While rounds of top-level diplomacy are picking up, work continues on a package of sanctions to deter President Vladimir Putin from any escalation. The Kremlin denies any plans to invade Ukraine and dismisses U.S. warnings of imminent military action as hysteria.

Yet faced with the most serious security crisis in Europe in decades, leaders are refusing to take Russia’s announcement of a drawdown of forces at face value. Investors have joined in the skepticism, with oil gaining and the ruble taking a hit.

“There’s what Russia says and what Russia does, and we haven’t seen any pullback of its forces,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told MSNBC Wednesday. “They remain massed in a very threatening way along Ukraine’s borders. It would be good if they followed through on what they said, but so far we haven’t seen that.”

That sentiment was echoed by North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as he hosted a meeting of alliance defense ministers at NATO’s Brussels headquarters. A cyber attack on Ukraine Tuesday from as-yet unidentified sources that’s become the longest Kyiv has experienced did nothing to allay those concerns.

The Kremlin dismissed NATO’s claims that Russian troops weren’t being moved back. Still, a day earlier Putin made clear that the order had been given only for a “partial” pullback and suggested that a full return to base would depend on how talks with the West go.

Asked at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz whether the return of troops would continue, Putin said that Russia’s next moves would depend “on the real situation on the ground.” That “doesn’t just depend on us,” he said, citing talks on Russia’s demand for security guarantees from the U.S. and NATO.

Hair-Trigger Swings

The ongoing tensions have resulted in hair-trigger swings on financial markets, with escalations sparking a rush into haven assets such as Treasuries and the yen. Signs of easing drove demand for riskier assets after equities sold off around the world and volatility gauges spiked higher.

Underscoring the mistrust, European officials and diplomats are pursuing a dual track of diplomacy and deterrence, discussing the potential for refugees and other contingencies such as alternatives to Russian gas supplies.

U.S. President Joe Biden was due to hold a call with Scholz later on Wednesday ahead of an emergency session of European Union leaders on Ukraine called for Thursday. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations will meet in person on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, potentially setting up a call of G-7 leaders next week.

Moscow could sustain its massive deployments at Ukraine’s border for months to come if it wanted to, according to a senior Western intelligence official. A key test will come Feb. 20, when key military exercises with Belarus are scheduled to end and Russia said more of its troops will return home.

Regardless, with oil close to $100 a barrel and a substantial amount in currency reserves, Russia has the finances to underpin the military maneuvers for as long as Putin determines them to be politically and militarily useful, the official said.

“Moscow has made it clear that it is prepared to contest the fundamental principles that have underpinned our security for decades and to do so by using force,” Stoltenberg said in Brussels. “I regret to say that this is the new normal in Europe.”

