(Bloomberg) -- Private credit firms are playing a major role in the billion-dollar plus transatlantic financing backing the buyout of an automation software provider, in one of the most prominent examples to date of non-bank lenders stepping up their presence in leveraged finance.

Around half of the additional arrangers on the Kofax financing are non-banks, including PSP Investments, Antares Capital, Stone Point Capital and Brinley Partners LP.

Such a level of participation is rare. While private lenders have increasingly worked in collaboration with banks -- and are considering doing so on a potential buyout of Boots drugstore -- this is one of the most prominent examples of alternative credit underwriting a deal in an official capacity as arranger, alongside other banks.

The leveraged loan was launched on Monday to finance Kofax’s acquisition from Thoma Bravo, LP by Clearlake Capital Group, LP and TA Associates Management LP and comprises a 300 million euro ($320 million) term loan B and a $1.025 billion TLB led by JP Morgan, according to a person familiar with the matter who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.

Private credit firms have a history of financing tech deals, so the Kofax financing plays to their strengths. As well as taking a $350 million second-lien loan on the deal that also backs the buyout, non-bank lenders have already taken down around half of the $1.025 billion term loan B, a second source close to the situation who asked not to be identified said.

The full list up on additional arrangers are Credit Suisse AG, UBS Securities, Jefferies, Blackstone Credit, PSP Investments, Wells Fargo Securities, Antares Capital, Security Benefit (US retirement savings non bank), BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, KKR Capital Markets, Stone Point Capital and Brinley Partners LP.

