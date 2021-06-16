(Bloomberg) -- Managers of Europe’s fast-growing direct lending funds are facing calls to be clearer about how companies in their portfolios are performing, as investors get pickier about the way loans are valued.

Investors piling into the booming industry benefit from higher returns but at the cost of having to rely on valuations that can be more opaque compared to other asset classes. Many are now actively pushing for more detail, said Richard Olson, managing director in the European valuations and opinions group at Lincoln International, a Chicago-based advisory firm.

“The scale of managers coming to us saying they need valuation services because their investors are demanding it has been huge,” Olson said in an interview. “The pandemic has pushed investors to look for more transparency.”

The drive for greater visibility comes as European private credit matures from a niche product into a mainstream investment increasingly chosen by pension and insurance funds. The region’s direct lending market has more than doubled in size since 2016 to reach $156 billion last year, according to research provider Preqin.

“It’s part of direct lending growing up, especially post-Covid when investors saw different methods used by managers,” said Natalia Tsitoura, head of European private debt at Apollo Global Management Inc.

Investment Cost

Investors want managers to shift away from the practice of booking loans at investment cost, and only lowering the valuation if the borrower becomes financially distressed -- a method known as the lower of cost or impairment.

Instead, they want loans to be valued in a way that reflects poor, or indeed strong, performance by a company and that links to secondary market prices for similar assets.

“Investors are bringing best practices from other asset classes,” said Olson. Lincoln’s European valuations business grew by 40% in 2020 and could see sales increase by up to a quarter this year, he said.

As the industry matures, valuation methods that allow investors to identify funds with the best or worse performance are becoming more necessary.

At the moment, some managers value the loans themselves, said Christoph Gort, founding partner of Siglo Capital Advisors, a Zurich-based firm that advises institutional investors on private debt investments. Typically, they hold them at cost “as long as the borrower isn’t totally bust,” he said.

“They might have 30 positions valued at par but if you look closer you think ‘Dude, at least three of these are in deep trouble,’” said Gort. “But they argue the company still generates enough profit to cover its coupon payments.”

The performance of Europe’s direct lending funds can vary greatly, according to the data from Preqin.

The poorest-performing group of European direct lending funds constituted in 2017 report a net internal rate of return of just 1.55%, versus 10% for the best. The weakest funds from some older vintages are yielding about 4% -- no better than syndicated loans from larger borrowers whose debt can be traded.

More Volatile

Changing the way direct lending portfolios get valued could make them more volatile -- and not all investors would welcome that, said Thierry Valliere, global head of private debt at Amundi SA. They want the higher returns they get in exchange for reduced liquidity, he said.

Because direct lending loans are typically agreed between a single fund and borrower, the manager can quickly get access to more detailed information that wouldn’t necessarily be available to a high-yield bond or leveraged loan investor, he said.

“We are closer to the companies we finance, and can understand the impacts on them, and assess valuations better and avoid market noise,” said Valliere.

