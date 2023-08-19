(Bloomberg) -- Direct Line Insurance Group Plc is in talks with Adam Winslow, chief executive officer of Aviva Plc’s UK and Ireland operations, about becoming the company’s new CEO, Sky News reports, citing people in the industry familiar with the matter.

The Bromley, England-based insurance company has been hunting for a new CEO since Penny James resigned after scrapping the final dividend due to a rise in claims.

It wasn’t clear whether Winslow would take the role or if there are other candidates in the running, the report said. The companies declined to comment to Sky.

