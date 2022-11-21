(Bloomberg) -- “Unfortunately, a lot of people are depressed and are only seeing a future filled with doom and gloom. So, as a storyteller now, it's super important to turn to stories that are not about dystopia, but are about protopia, and the possibility of the great things that can be.” Science can play a powerful role in filmmaking and other art, says Darren Aronofsky, but it’s secondary to the storytelling that keeps us watching. He is an executive producer of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, which turns the science of longevity and health into intense documentary adventure.— As told to Eric Roston

There was a time when a lot of things kept me up at night.

I was lucky when I was a kid to run across an organization called the School for Field Studies. I ended up traveling with them to Kenya, where I studied water strategies in ungulates [hooved mammals], when I was 15. And then when I was 16, I went to Prince William Sound in Alaska to study thermal regulation in harvest seals.

Two years after that was the Exxon Valdez spill in Prince William Sound, in 1989. And they actually used the research that the School for Field Studies did in the Sound to see the impact on seal populations.

I have been an active member of lots of different green groups over the years. When I made Noah [2014], which I saw as an early myth of human impact on the planet and a portrayal of the first environmentalist, I needed to reconnect with environmental groups. I went pretty deep with the School for Field Studies and Sierra Club and some other green groups, trying to bring as much attention to what was happening around us as I could.

Back then a lot of things kept me awake at night, because no one seemed interested.

I do feel, though, that there has been a shift. People are now very aware of the situation. That's an incredible step forward. Unfortunately, a lot of people are depressed and are only seeing a future filled with doom and gloom. So, as a storyteller now, it's super important to turn to stories that are not about dystopia, but are about protopia, and the possibility of the great things that can be.

Even if a work is going to be educational, first and foremost it must be a piece of entertainment. That's why we watch. We want something that's going to grab us and excite us and thrill us and make us laugh, or make us cry, or scare us. After that, filling it with ideas can be a good thing, if it doesn't overwhelm the main thrust of the product, which is to entertain.

Limitless is a great example of this. I was interested in making something about longevity science. I didn't know what would make it entertaining, but I knew the science of human health and longevity interested me. It's something I've been thinking about for a long time. And then we slowly, out of that idea, out of that science, tried to make something very emotional and fun. A big part of that was finding Chris Hemsworth, and then also trying to figure out a way to present science in a way that was exciting.

There are a lot of ways to do it, and certainly not just in movies. The first thing that pops in my head is Boogie Down Productions. When I was a teenager growing up in New York City, there was a lot of hip hop that was incredibly entertaining. KRS1 wrote a song called “Beef” that's all about his veganism. That was in the 20th century, and just a radical idea I had never heard before. The Clash had a lot of politics in their ideas, but they also made music that was incredibly exciting. Sandinista was a radical album. Music’s been doing it for a really long time. There's a million books that have done it, from George Orwell to so many other science-fiction writers. Kim Stanley Robinson — all of his work has done that. He's become a lighthouse for the future. In movies, David Attenborough's work is able to fill us with awe and respect for Mother Earth as well as just be incredibly entertaining, and filled with knowledge.

It's our responsibility now to shed a dystopian attitude, especially for young people, and start looking at people who are dreaming about solutions, who are telling stories about solutions, and to start building frameworks that can get to those futures. That's what's ahead of us now in the next chapter.

To make stories about that, you have to be well rested.

