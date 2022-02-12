(Bloomberg) --

The director of Link Fund Solutions Ltd., the administrator of Neil Woodford’s collapsed flagship fund, has resigned, according to a filing with the U.K. Companies House.

Christopher Addenbrooke’s appointment as director of Link Fund Solutions was terminated on Feb. 2, according to a filing on the Companies House website on Friday.

The Financial Conduct Authority is investigating the 2019 suspension of disgraced fund manager Woodford’s LF Equity Income Fund, which was frozen amid heavy withdrawals from investors. The markets regulator is in the process of deciding whether to take any action.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.