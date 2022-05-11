(Bloomberg) -- A director of energy supplier Future Energy Ltd., which failed in 2018, has applied for a licence to launch a new company into the industry.

Tim Cantle-Jones, a director of Putney Energy Ltd., has applied to Ofgem for an electricity supply licence, according to the regulator’s website. Cantle-Jones was a director of Future Energy -- which went bust four years ago with 10,000 customers -- according to filings on Companies House.

That venture was part of the first round of companies to go out of business when wholesale gas and power prices surged in 2018. The same thing happened again last year, felling 26 suppliers. Future Energy was one of more than 70 companies in the market in 2018 that ballooned after Ofgem lowered the barriers to entry in an attempt to improve competition.

Cantle-Jones did not respond immediately to an e-mail and another electronic message asking for comment.

Ofgem’s rules created what was essentially a “free bet” in which power and gas suppliers could set up a business knowing their costs would be minimal if they went bust, according to a report last week by Oxera Consulting LLP, commissioned by Ofgem itself.

Ofgem estimates the recent company failures will cost consumers about 2.4 billion pounds ($3 billion), which will be claimed back through bills already inflated by soaring wholesale energy prices. The extra burden will add to the cost of living crisis in Britain that’s set to get worse with the Bank of England warning of double-digit inflation and a prolonged period of stagnation or even recession.

