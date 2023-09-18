(Bloomberg) -- Nexstar Media Group Inc. and satellite-TV provider DirecTV have reached a new multi-year distribution agreement covering 176 of Nexstar’s local television stations and its cable news network.

Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed in a statement from the companies on Monday.

Nexstar has 200 owned or partner TV stations in 116 markets, including many affiliated with Fox, NBC and CBS. The Texas-based company has been in a contract renewal fight that’s led to blackouts of Nexstar stations on DirecTV systems.

“Unfortunately, over the past decade-plus access to your programming has become a battleground for networks and stations to try to drive up higher rates,” Bill Morrow, chief executive officer of DirecTV, said in a statement, thanking customers for their patience. “As our customers, we recognize that while you may be able to access some programming over-the-air or on a streaming service during these periods, that is not the experience you expect.”

Read More: Disney Talks on ABC Sale Heat Up as Byron Allen Makes Offer

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.