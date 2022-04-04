(Bloomberg) -- DirecTV plans to drop One America News Network on Tuesday, ignoring pressure to reverse course from the conservative cable outlet and its supporters.

The satellite TV giant has been notifying customers that it will no longer carry OAN or AWE, a high-end lifestyle channel also owned by Herring Networks Inc., after April 4.

DirecTV, a joint venture between the private equity firm TPG Inc. and AT&T Inc., said in January that it planned to drop OAN, which was criticized for spreading misinformation about the pandemic and the 2020 election, when its contract expires. OAN began airing on DirecTV in April 2017.

Last month, DirecTV said it would begin offering another conservative option, Fox Nation, a subscription streaming app for Fox News fans.

In recent weeks, OAN and its supporters have tried to pressure DirecTV to keep the network. In March, Herring Networks sued AT&T and DirecTV, alleging breach of contract. In the lawsuit, Herring said that “the economic consequences of losing carriage with DirecTV could be devastating to OAN.”

Also in March, Republican attorneys general in six states sent a letter to DirecTV, saying the company was bowing to pressure from “powerful left-wing voices.” Former President Donald Trump has called for a boycott of DirecTV if it drops OAN, which had been a loyal supporter of his administration.

On its website, OAN says it can still be seen on a few smaller pay-TV services, like Verizon Fios. It’s also available online through its app, One America News Plus, and via KlowdTV, an online bundle of TV channels which is offering a $2.50-per-month package that also includes the conservative networks Newsmax and InfoWars.

