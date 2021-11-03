(Bloomberg) --

Direxion agreed to a request from regulators to withdraw its application for an exchange-traded fund that would short Bitcoin futures.

The issuer requested the withdrawal of the Direxion Bitcoin Strategy Bear ETF in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday night. Direxion submitted its application on Oct. 26, and SEC staff requested it be withdrawn on the same day, the latest filing shows.

“While it does seem a bit inconsistent given their acceptance of the Bitcoin futures markets, it isn’t surprising and is likely part of a ‘baby steps’ regulatory mindset,” Eric Balchunas, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, said of the SEC’s request. “I bet we will see one someday, but only when they feel ready.”

Direxion didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The withdrawal follows a similar move by Valkyrie. Late last week, it dropped its application for the Valkyrie XBTO Levered BTC Futures ETF -- which would deliver 1.25 times the reference price of Bitcoin. The first U.S. futures-backed Bitcoin ETFs launched in October.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.