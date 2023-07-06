(Bloomberg) --

Air quality alerts are up for New York City through 11 p.m. as conditions are forecast to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive people, the National Weather Service said.

The city’s air quality worsened earlier this week, but not because of Canadian wildfires — this time Fourth of July fireworks and sizzling weather were the main causes. Currently, air quality around the city and region are at moderate levels, which can bother people who are unusually sensitive to pollution, according to AirNow.gov. Alerts have also been posted across northern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.In addition to the polluted skies, heat advisories are out across upstate New York and across parts of northern New England. Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to reach 92F degrees in Albany and 94 in Manchester, New Hampshire with a heat index of 99, the weather service said.In NYC, Thursday’s high could reach 90 in Central Park.Elsewhere in the US, red flag fire warnings are out across Arizona, Utah and Colorado. There is a heat advisory for southern Florida, including Miami, where temperatures could reach 92 with a heat index of 103.

