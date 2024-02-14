(Bloomberg) -- Americans with disabilities have been a driving force in building back the nation’s post-pandemic labor market, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. says there are more gains to be had.

Despite only making up about 12% of the US adult population, those with disabilities account for nearly a third of the growth in the labor force over the past three years, JPMorgan’s Chief US Economist Michael Feroli said in a note Wednesday. Participation rates for both disabled men and women both hit records last year and are still hovering near those levels, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Structural changes in work arrangements, income support programs, and therapeutic interventions may all contribute to a trend improvement in participation rates for the disabled,” Feroli said. “But the sharp improvement over the last few years likely owes to the high-pressure labor market.”

People with disabilities have historically been employed at much lower rates than those without, but the remote-work trend triggered by the pandemic changed that. Advocates hope the progress can continue — even as employers bring staff back into the office — given there are still millions of job openings and a constant interest to diversify the workforce.

Remote work isn’t the only force at play, Feroli said. The Census survey that identifies people with disabilities is written in such a way that may cause individuals with long Covid to identify as disabled, and if those people have a greater attachment to the workforce, that would support the improved trend, he said.

Feroli also noted policy changes related to federal disability insurance benefits as well as declining opioid prescription rates and better treatment options. Looking north of the border to Canada, where disabled people are employed at a much higher rate than in the US, it’s possible the progress can extend further, he said.

“If the US gap in employment rates between persons without and with disabilities narrowed to levels seen in Canada, that would add 8.5 million persons to the workforce,” Feroli said.

