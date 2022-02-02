Disabled Texas Students Say Mask Mandate Ban Keeps Them Out of School

(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott should let schools decide whether requiring students and staff to wear masks will help disabled kids safely attend class, a lawyer for a group of such children told a federal appeals court.

By following the Republican governor’s statewide ban on mask mandates, the schools are violating the Americans With Disabilities Act, since Covid-19 poses a greater threat to the children than to those who aren’t disabled, attorney Linda Coberly told a three-judge panel at a hearing Wednesday in New Orleans.

“Masks are the single most effective accommodation a school can provide,” Coberly told the court. The disabled children are “being forced out of in-person learning altogether” unless they choose to accept the greater risk, she argued.

Abbott’s ban on mask mandates has become a flashpoint in the nationwide fight over face coverings at school, with rulings handed down across the country. The U.S. appeals court in St. Louis last week upheld a preliminary court order blocking Iowa’s ban on such mandates, and a New York state appellate panel ruled this week that a statewide mandate could stay in effect while a legal challenge to it plays out.

Abbott, who uses a wheelchair himself after being partly paralyzed in an accident decades ago, maintains parents should decide whether their children wear masks to school.

Earlier in the Texas case, another panel of New Orleans appellate judges agreed with Texas and let Abbott’s order stand temporarily. That panel, which included two appointees of former president Donald Trump, said the disabled children were hurting themselves by choosing to avoid in-person instruction and weren’t legally entitled to the accommodation of their choice, only a “reasonable” accommodation.

Texas’ lawyer Eric Hamilton told the court on Wednesday that schools can use other protective measures, such as social distancing, plexiglass shields and vaccinations, to let disabled kids safely attend class.

“Adding a mask mandate on top of that makes no material difference in the positivity rate in the plaintiffs’ schools,” Hamilton said, citing a study of Covid infection rates in two of the plaintiffs’ seven local school districts. Under questioning by Senior Circuit Judge W. Eugene Davis, a Ronald Reagan appointee, Hamilton conceded that the study didn’t address the heightened risk of infection and complications the coronavirus poses for disabled children in close contact with unmasked people.

All three judges were appointed by Republicans.

The case is E.T. v. Paxton, 21-51083, Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (New Orleans).

