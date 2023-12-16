(Bloomberg) -- With 2023 departing shortly and 2024 fast approaching, here are a few other things that are coming and going.

Foreign devices like iPhones are becoming harder to spot in offices run by Chinese state agencies and government-backed firms, with staff increasingly ordered to leave them at home.

Walt Disney’s former executives are returning or are angling to come back. While executives who change their minds are nothing new, Disney seems to have more than its fair share.

Also making their comeback are US giant Harley-Davidson Inc. and UK-based Triumph — this time on India’s motorcycle scene, where they are taking on Royal Enfield by targeting a fresh generation of riders.

China planemaker Comac went on a flyby of Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour with its C919 domestically made passenger plane designed to compete with Airbus and Boeing.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will return more than a dozen antiquities to Cambodia — all connected to Douglas Latchford, the Bangkok-based British art dealer who was indicted in 2019 on fraud and conspiracy charges related to his sales of Khmer works into Western collections. Latchford died in 2020 before he could face trial.

And India’s “Diamond City” has a new landmark. It’s the biggest office complex in the world, surpassing even the Pentagon.

