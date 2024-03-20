(Bloomberg) -- If everyone is first, then no one is first.

That’s a concern for money managers and analysts in US debt markets after risky US companies have increasingly borrowed solely in the loan market. Investors that fund these companies often get first dibs if the borrower goes broke, known as having a first lien, and more corporations have little in the way of second-lien debt or other borrowings further back in line to be repaid.

With so many companies having borrowed mostly in the first-lien loan market, second-lien debt made up just 2.4% of the Morningstar LSTA Leveraged Loan Index in January, according to an analysis by Barclays, down from more than 5% a decade ago.

In 2022, about 60% of companies had a relatively thin cushion of junior debt, in particular, subordinated borrowings amounting to less than a quarter of their debt. That’s up significantly from about a decade ago, when just 35% of corporations had such a thin cushion, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Companies can save money by not issuing junior debt, which usually pays higher interest to asset managers to compensate for the risk they’re taking. But when these corporations struggle, there are fewer classes of investors to absorb losses, said Lyuba Petrova, managing director of US leveraged finance at Fitch Ratings.

That seems to be playing out in losses on distressed debt now: first-lien lenders got back just 45.7 cents on the dollar last year when companies defaulted and had no second lien or other junior debt, compared with 54.2 cents from companies that had borrowed in a wider array of markets, according to Fitch.

Worsening recoveries present an added risk for creditors whose investments face stress from higher-for-longer Federal Reserve rates and the prospect of rising defaults as economies soften. The US central bank will release the results of its latest meeting later on Wednesday.

“All else being equal, there’s only so much value to go around and first-lien creditors in mixed capital structures will have first dibs on the value,” Fitch’s Petrova said.

Weaker recoveries may also exacerbate the trend of aggressive fund managers cutting backroom deals to salvage some value from flagging investments, to the detriment of the the lenders that get left out.

Other factors behind the drop in second-lien supply include the migration into private credit and the rise of unitranche deals, that essentially rank creditors equally, Barclays strategists wrote in February. The bank’s strategists see muted second-lien issuance continuing so long as private capital flows continue.

Subordinated debt can cost about 2 percentage points more in annual interest costs than traditional first-lien debt. That drove issuers to the hot debt market in January to replace their lower-ranked obligations with something cheaper, making diversified capital structures even more rare. A handful of companies continued the trend in February.

There is still some demand for subordinated paper from both borrowers and buyers. A group of debt arrangers sold a $1.9 billion second-lien loan on March 8 — one of the largest for a leveraged buyout — to help fund Stone Point Capital’s and Clayton Dubilier & Rice’s roughly $15 billion buyout of Truist Financial Corp.’s insurance business. It priced at 475 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, tighter than initial discussions for 500 basis points over the benchmark.

That was only the second piece of junior debt that loan investors had seen since July 2022. Before that, Applied Systems Inc. priced $565 million of debt at 525 basis points over SOFR on Feb. 7.

“It’s healthy to see junior capital not just going to the private credit market,” said Michael Best, portfolio manager at Barings. “Investors are looking for more opportunities to add yield to portfolios in second lien or junior tranches, whether it’s CLO managers or other types of funds. We would usually rather buy a second lien in a good business versus a first lien in a struggling business.”

It’s not clear if these two loans are green shoots for a resurgence of deals. A bigger cushion would be useful for investors, given US default rates for loans and bonds are headed to as much as 4.5% this year from closer to 3% toward the end of 2023, according to Fitch.

For now, investors stuck in top-heavy capital structures face a more immediate threat: liability management transactions, which can be a source of what some market participants call “creditor-on-creditor violence.” These complex out-of-court restructurings can hinder recoveries for those who don’t participate, according to S&P.

They’re becoming more common, and that complicates a clear understanding of recovery rates, S&P said, raising the stakes for investors trying to figure out the risk of their bets.

“There’s a lot of things in the market now from a due diligence standpoint that are critically important when you’re in these types of capital structures,” said Chris Long, chief executive officer of Kansas City-based investment firm Palmer Square Capital Management.

