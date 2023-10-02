(Bloomberg) -- Public disapproval towards how Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration is handling inflation has grown and become “more notable,” a survey by pollster Pulse Asia showed.

Fifty-six percent of those polled in mid-September said they disapprove of government efforts in controlling the gains in consumer prices, based on results released Tuesday. That’s 19 percentage points higher than the June survey as inflation remained the “leading urgent national concern” among Filipinos, according to Pulse Asia.

The survey results show how inflation, which accelerated again in August and may have quickened further last month, has dented public approval of Marcos’s government. The president’s own approval rating has also declined, although he retains majority public support.

More Filipinos also disapprove of the administration’s efforts to fight corruption and reduce poverty, according to the Pulse Asia poll. Still, Marcos’s government got majority approval ratings in tackling several issues, including protecting migrant workers, responding to calamities and defending national territory.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.