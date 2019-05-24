(Bloomberg) -- A single Republican House member temporarily blocked fast-track passage Friday of a $19 billion disaster-aid plan, likely meaning members will vote when they return in early June from a week-long recess.

Freshman Representative Chip Roy of Texas objected to the House’s plan to pass the measure without a recorded vote, a day after almost all members left Washington for their home districts. The House is scheduled to return on June 3 and will be able to hold a recorded vote.

The measure, H.R. 2157 -- which would aid areas hit by hurricanes, Midwest floods and California wildfires -- already has been held up for about six months in a disagreement over funds for Puerto Rico.

Roy said on the House floor there is “no reason” why the bill shouldn’t also include border funds sought by President Donald Trump. In addition, he said, “This is a $19 billion bill that is not paid for" by cuts elsewhere in the budget.

The Senate passed the measure on Thursday, and the House had planned to send it to President Donald Trump on Friday. The president said he supported it, dropping his demand for to add funds to deal with the influx of migrants at the southern border.

House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey, a Democrat, said in a statement, "It is deeply disappointing that House Republicans are now making disaster victims wait even longer to get the help they need."

