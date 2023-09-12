(Bloomberg) -- Discount retailer 99 Cents Only Stores LLC saw wider losses in its second quarter as sales and margins continued to slide, according to people with knowledge of the results.

The company reported sales of about $480 million for the quarter, a 3.8% drop year over year, said the people, who asked not to be named because the results are private. 99 Cents Only by one measure of earnings lost $27 million, down from an $8 million loss the year before, the people said. The dollar-store chain saw its gross margins fall 5% and attributed the majority of the decline to inventory shrinkage, they added.

But the company also said it closed a sale-leaseback of its Commerce, California distribution facility for $188 million after the quarter ended and received a $21 million promissory note for a three-month term to improve liquidity, according to the people. 99 Cents is still determining how the proceeds will be used.

The company told investors it expects earnings to be positive for the second half of the year, according to the people. Liquidity at the end of the quarter was $49 million.

The retailer, which is owned by Ares Management Corp. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, declined to comment. Representatives for Ares and CPPIB declined to comment.

The retailer’s 7.5% secured bonds due 2026 last changed hands for 39 cents on September 7, down from about 50 cents in January, according to Trace data.

Some bondholders earlier hired law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges to engage with the retailer after its recent financing maneuvers, Bloomberg reported in August.

