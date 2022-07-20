(Bloomberg) -- Discount home-goods retailer Tuesday Morning Corp. is exploring restructuring options including what would potentially be its second bankruptcy filing in less than two years, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is getting advice from Piper Sandler Cos., the people said. Tuesday Morning has inked debt deals to give it breathing room, but has struggled amid inflation and supply chain bottlenecks. Restructuring talks are in the early stages and could change, the people said.

A representative at Dallas, Texas-based Tuesday Morning declined to comment. A representative for Piper didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Some of the company’s lenders agreed to advance a $5 million loan to the company last week, instead of in November, according to a regulatory filing. Tuesday Morning also entered a supply agreement with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, an affiliate of one of its lenders.

In May, Tuesday Morning replaced an asset-based lending facility due in December 2023 with a new ABL due in September 2024. It also paid down $5 million of a term loan and had about $1 million of interest forgiven.

Those deals would provide enough liquidity for the company through at least the next 12 months, Chief Executive Officer Fred Hand said during a May call to discuss quarterly results. As of April 2, the company had $35 million of liquidity.

Still, Tuesday Morning faces a tepid outlook given uncertain consumer spending, inflation and ongoing supply chain problems. The company expects a drop in comparable-store sales in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier and an adjusted loss for the full year due to lower sales and more markdowns.

Tuesday Morning was among several retailers that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the early days of the pandemic, unable to survive lockdowns and rapidly shifting shopping habits. The company emerged from bankruptcy in January 2021 after cutting its debt and permanently closing nearly 200 stores.

The retailer currently operates 490 stores in 40 states. Its stock has dropped 84% this year to trade around 30 cents a share.

