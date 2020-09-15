Discover CEO Says Delinquencies to Accelerate in Second Half

(Bloomberg) -- Discover Financial Services expects delinquencies to pick up through the second half of the year as white-collar job losses are likely to come amid coronavirus-related shutdowns, Chief Executive Officer Roger Hochschild said.

Credit metrics remain strong even following the end of extra jobless benefits tied to the pandemic, Hochschild said Tuesday at a conference. Discover stock erased gains in New York trading after his comments.

