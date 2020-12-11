Discover Financial Services said it joined rivals Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. in halting acceptance of its cards on Pornhub.com.

Discover’s move was announced in an emailed statement from spokesman Jon Drummond. A spokesman for Pornhub didn’t immediately return a request for comment made late on Friday.

A New York Times column accused the website of distributing videos depicting child abuse and non-consensual violence. Pornhub has said any assertion that it allows material depicting child sexual abuse is untrue.

Mastercard said on Thursday it won’t allow its cards to be used on Pornhub and Visa has said it suspended acceptance of its cards on the site pending an investigation. American Express Co.’s cards aren’t accepted on Pornhub, and the firm has a longstanding policy that prohibits card acceptance on adult-content websites.