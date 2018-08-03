(Bloomberg) -- Discover Financial Services named Roger Hochschild, the credit-card issuer’s current chief operating officer, to replace Chief Executive Officer David Nelms, who’s retiring.

The switch takes effect Oct. 1, the Riverwoods, Illinois-based company said Friday in a statement.

“The Board and I are confident that Roger is the right choice to lead the company into its next period of growth,” Lawrence Weinbach, Discover’s lead independent director, said in a statement. “His deep industry experience as well as his strong business and customer insights will help Discover continue to achieve industry-leading results.”

Hochschild takes over as Discover tries to build out its national deposit-taking franchise.

