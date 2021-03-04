(Bloomberg) -- Discover Financial Services said it will seek to hire almost 1,000 employees for a new office planned for Chicago’s South Side as the firm seeks to promote greater diversity among its workforce.

The office is set to open by the end of 2021 and will house a call center, Discover said Thursday in a statement. The credit card company hopes to hire and train more than 150 call agents this year and will fill the rest of the positions over the next four years.

“Discover recognizes that traditional corporate site selection has contributed to issues of unequal opportunity in our society, and we want to be part of the solution,” Chief Executive Officer Roger Hochschild said in the statement.

Riverwoods, Illinois-based Discover said it’s working with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office as part of her efforts to revitalize nearly a dozen historic neighborhoods on Chicago’s South and West sides.

Discover vowed to to prioritize hiring local talent for the office to be located in the Chatham neighborhood, where 95% of the population is Black. The unemployment rate in the area is typically twice that of the broader city.

“More than just creating new jobs, this center represents the latest step in our citywide mission to unlock the huge swaths of talent in neighborhoods like Chatham,” Lightfoot said in the statement.

