(Bloomberg) -- Discover Financial Services posted a 62% drop in fourth-quarter profit as the company continued to grapple with the fallout from compliance and risk-management lapses that led to the resignation of its chief executive officer last year. The company’s shares tumbled.

Net income for the three months through December totaled $388 million, or $1.54 a share, the credit-card lender said in a statement after the close of trading Wednesday. That missed the $2.52 average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Shares of Discover slumped 6.9% to $101.19 at 10:12 a.m. in New York, their biggest decline in intraday trading in three months.

“Employee compensation and professional fees were up due to investments in compliance and risk management,” the Riverwoods, Illinois-based company said in the statement.

Fourth-quarter operating expenses climbed 18% to $1.78 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $1.59 billion. Chief Financial Officer John Greene said last month that fixing compliance issues could cost the company $500 million this year.

Discover said in a presentation that it expects operating expenses to increase by the mid-single digits in 2024, “subject to risk and compliance matters.” In July, Discover said it misclassified certain credit-card accounts, resulting in merchants being overcharged, and suspended share repurchases. The lender received a proposed consent order from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for a separate consumer compliance issue.

It was the second time in a year that the company halted stock buybacks. It previously did so in 2022 after launching an internal investigation into practices within its student-loan business, which it’s now looking to sell.

As part of that planned sale, Discover signed a servicing agreement with Nelnet Inc. on Wednesday, Greene said on a conference call with analysts Thursday. The sale should come in the third quarter of this year, or the fourth at the latest, he said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

“Exiting that business will give us an opportunity to continue to progress our compliance and risk-management activities,” Greene said. It will also increased liquidity at Discover, allowing the firm to be more competitive with deposit pricing, he said on the earnings call.

John Owen, who was named interim CEO after the August departure of Roger Hochschild, will hand the reins to Michael Rhodes in coming months.

Discover said it expects little loan growth in 2024 and that its net interest margin will decrease slightly from last year.

Other fourth-quarter highlights:

Revenue rose 13% to $4.2 billion, beating analysts’ estimates.

Provision for credit losses more than doubled from a year earlier to $1.91 billion, topping the $1.63 billion analysts had predicted.

Net interest income totaled $3.47 billion, surpassing the $3.38 billion analysts forecast.

--With assistance from Bre Bradham.

