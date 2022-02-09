(Bloomberg) -- Discovery Inc. said its planned merger with the WarnerMedia business being spun off from AT&T Inc. won’t face antitrust roadblocks from the Biden administration.

Discovery and AT&T have satisfied closing conditions relating to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and any antitrust concerns have expired or been terminated, according to a filing on Wednesday. That means the companies can move forward with the deal, which AT&T still expects to close in the second quarter.

The news is a victory for the companies in light of President Joe Biden’s efforts to discourage consolidation among companies. Senator Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats in Congress had raised concerns about the WarnerMedia deal as recently as December.

The combination will create one of the world’s largest media companies with movie studios, premium programming including HBO, live broadcasts of sports and news and a library of TV shows and films to rival online giants Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+.

Shares of Discovery rose 0.8% at 9:51 a.m. New York time while AT&T climbed 1.5%.

